FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell throws to first during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astro in Houston. The Cubs failed to offer a 2020 contract to Russell on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseballs domestic violence policy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

NEW YORK, NY – Former All-Stars Blake Treinen, Aaron Sanchez and Addison Russell became free agents along with current Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez when their teams failed to offer 2020 contracts Monday rather than make them eligible for salary arbitration.

Baltimore, faced with a similar decision, traded second baseman Jonathan Villar to Miami, which claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Cleveland acquired catcher Sandy León from Boston for a minor leaguer, and San Diego obtained second baseman Jurickson Profar from Oakland for a prospect.

Seattle failed to offer a contract to infielder Tim Beckham, who has 32 games remaining on a drug suspension, and San Francisco let go outfielder Kevin Pillar

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports