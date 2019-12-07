Lord Botetourt, Heritage ready to collide again

The Class 3 state semifinal on this side of the state is a rematch of last year’s battle. Heritage edged Lord Botetourt by a field goal and went on to win the state crown.

Coach Brad Bradley’s defending Class 3 state champion Pioneers have put together a 12-1 season, with their lone loss to a North Carolina power in Vance High School. The Seminole District power brings a pair of powerful offense including a 1st and 10 player of the week in KJ Vaughan.

Coach Jamie Harless’s Lord Botetourt Cavaliers have rolled through this season a perfect 13-0. In doing so the Cavaliers have earned the home field for this year’s collision. Last year it was a road trip to City Stadium in Lynchburg and ad 42-39 loss. This year..the Pioneers have to travel to Daleville, where the Catawba crazies are waiting.

City Stadium is so big, we could have 6000 people there and it’s still not be the enclosed atmosphere that you’re going to get it at Lord Botetourt or something like that, so I think our kids are excited about it. I told them it’s gonna be a memory that they’re going to remember for the rest of their life," Bradley said.

“I can’t wait to go to Lord Botetourt and play on their field I love going away in playing on because I love when the crowd goes in and keeps coming and keeps going on,” Running back KJ Vaughan says.

“I think it’ll be a great atmosphere, you know this is more of a high school stadium. I think a city stadium is is definitely more of a college even be maybe even a large college stadium feel,” Harless says.

“Every time they get loud we get some momentum you know we get the stadium loud everybody gets a jumping, and it’s such a good atmosphere and it definitely boost as a little bit playing at home is definitely a big help,” Botetourt senior Evan Eller says.

Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Daleville.