Liberty accepts invite to the Cure Bowl

ROANOKE, Va. – After registering a 7-5 regular season record, the Liberty Flames found themselves bowl eligible for the first time in program history. Sunday afternoon, Liberty accepted an invite to the Cure Bowl, which is played in Orlando, Florida.

After losing their first two games of the season, Liberty won 5 straight games and closed out with a marquee win over New Mexico State to become bowl eligible. Liberty will face Georgia Southern on Dec. 21. The Eagles are out of the Sun Belt Conference and also finished with a record of 7-5.