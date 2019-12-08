Lord Botetourt, Appomattox and Galax advance to State Finals

Daleville – Lord Botetourt avenged last year’s state semifinal loss to Heritage with a hard fought 25-14 win over the Pioneers. The Cavaliers got 192 yards rushing and a touchdown from running back Hunter Rice, and their defense pitched a shutout in the second half for the win in Daleville. The 14-0 Cavaliers will take on 14-0 Hopewell for the VHSL Class 3 State title on Saturday at Liberty University. Kickoff is set for noon.

“I say it all the time, players win games and coaches lose games. A bunch of kids over there won this football game, they played their guts out. I guess the battle of Roanoke versus Lynchburg is concluded. Roanoke one, Lynchburg nothing, right?" Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.

Appomattox County is back in the state finals after a one-year absence. The Raiders won three straight titles from 2015-2017 before missing out last year. The Raiders out-gunned Graham 28-13 in the state semifinals Saturday in Appomattox. They will take a 13-2 record into the final against 13-1 Stuarts Draft in Salem next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Salem Stadium.

"I think defensively you have to give our defense a lot of credit. This is a powerful offense right here, Graham is a great team, they’re coached well so for our kids to do today defensively is huge. You have to be good on defense to beat these guys. We knew we were going to have some struggles early this year, we lost a couple players along the way, but because they have joined together and understand what it means to play together, it’s not about themselves, its much bigger, they’ve become a good team, " Appomattox coach Doug Smith said.

The Galax Maroon Tide will play for a state title Saturday in Class 1. Galax took down previous unbeaten Patrick Henry Glade Spring by a 41-16 margin. Star running back Denver Brown rambled for 276 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win. Galax will meet three-time reigning state champs Riverheads on Saturday in Salem at noon.