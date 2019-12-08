The Latest: Matt Ryan joins 50,000-yard club

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

1:45 p.m.

Matt Ryan has become the 10th NFL quarterback to pass for 50,000 yards in his career.

Ryan, in his 12th season with the Atlanta Falcons, surpassed the threshold by completing a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage midway through the first quarter.

The other active QBs with 50,000 yards are Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.

Ryan began Sunday's game against Carolina with 3,246 yards passing as he tries to reach 4,000 for the ninth straight season.

___

1:45 p.m.

The Lions are having a lot of trouble blocking Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Hunter already has two sacks in the first quarter, including a 14-yard takedown of quarterback David Blough that forced a punt.

His first one forced a three-and-out by the Lions on the first possession, making him the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

Hunter is 25 years and 40 days old. Hunter has 10 sacks in nine games against the Lions, the most against any opponent. The Vikings lead 7-0. — Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

___

1:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reached 1,000 yards rushing with his second carry in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson entered the game leading NFL quarterbacks with 977 yards rushing. He picked up 23 yards on two runs.

The second-year quarterback is now 40 yards rushing short of breaking the single-season record for quarterback set by Michael Vick in 2006.

-- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, N.Y.

—-

1 p.m.

Star linebacker Von Miller is back in the Denver Broncos lineup a week after he missed a game for the first time since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014.

Miller has a sprained left MCL and tested it out before the Broncos'game at Houston. He and the medical staff determined he was ready to play again.

Miller said he cried last week when his 95-game starting streak came to a halt because of the injury. He was hurt two weeks ago in Buffalo when a teammate crashed into his left knee while he was about to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Miller is in his ninth season and has 104 career sacks. Miller is missing his longtime teammate Derek Wolfe, who went on IR after dislocating his left elbow last week.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

10 a.m.

Four AFC teams can secure playoff berths — or even division titles — in Week 14.

If Baltimore wins at Buffalo, the Ravens own the AFC North. They also take the division if Pittsburgh loses as Arizona. A win gives Baltimore a playoff berth at the least.

Should the Bills win that game with Baltimore, they can get a postseason spot if Oakland loses to Tennessee, Houston falls to Denver, and Indianapolis is beaten by Tampa Bay.

The AFC West goes to Kansas City if it wins at New England and the Raiders lose. The Patriots get a playoff berth with a win, or, if they lose to the Chiefs, with defeats for the Texans and Colts, plus a tie between the Titans and Raiders.

The Saints already have won the NFC South. If San Francisco wins at New Orleans, it's in the playoffs as long as the Rams lose to Seattle in a Sunday night game. A victory for the Seahawks puts them in the postseason.

___

