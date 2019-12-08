Virginia to square off with Florida in Capital One Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football team has accepted an invitation to play Florida from the Southeastern Conference in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is scheduled to kick off on Monday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The game will mark Virginia’s first appearance in the Orange Bowl. The Cavaliers are 9-4 overall and the ACC Coastal Division champion. The Orange Bowl will mark UVA’s 21st bowl appearance and third consecutive under fourth-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Florida is 10-2 and finished second in the SEC’s East Division.

Virginia and Florida have only met one previous time when the Cavaliers visited then-No. 19 Florida one Oct. 3, 1959 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators were victorious, 55-10.

The Orange Bowl will mark the fourth bowl game Virginia will play at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers also played in two Carquest Bowls (1994, 1996) and one MicronPC Bowl (1999) at the venue.

(Courtesy of Virginia Athletics)