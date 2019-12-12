Galax preps State Finals collision with Riverheads

Blacksburg – Galax finds themselves back in the state title game for the first time since 2015, a 7-6 win over Riverheads. The Gladiators have been a regular in the finals since. This is their 5th consecutive trip, including three straight titles from 2016-2018.

Galax comes in 12-1 currently riding a 10-game win streak. The Maroon Tide’s lone loss came at Northside, a Class 3 Region Finals playoff team.

It should surprise no one that three-time defending champion Riverheads comes in 14-0.

The Maroon Tide understand the challenge at hand, and also the reward that is waiting if they can pull off the win this Saturday in Salem.

“Super excited for our community and our kids it’s been a heck of a run-super proud of our seniors. They were in 8th grade last time we were in the state championship, thrilled they get a chance to go to Salem and take on the big boys. They(Riverheads) are tight everywhere on defense, it’s hard to find a crack so we’ll have to be balanced for sure and try to hit plays when they’re bringing pressure,” Galax head coach Mark Dixon said.

“I think our run game will help a lot. We have a lot of physical lineman and physical people out there blocking so it’s going to be a pretty physical game,” Galax linebacker/fullback Brendun Bryson said.

Galax and Riverheads are scheduled to kick at noon from Salem Stadium on Saturday for the Class 1 VHSL State Championship.