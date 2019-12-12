‘I don’t anticipate any change’ says Goodell on Michael Vick being removed as honorary Pro Bowl captain

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite hundreds of thousands of signatures, it doesn’t appear the NFL will strip Michael Vick of his title as an honorary captain at the upcoming Pro Bowl.

In November, the NFL named Vick, now an NFL analyst for FS1, as one of four honorary captains, along with Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith, for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

That decision sparked outrage and a Change.org petition that has now been signed by more than 565,000 people.

In 2007, Vick was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for his role in a dogfighting ring.

During media availability on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said it’d be unlikely that the NFL would remove Vick as a captain for the upcoming Pro Bowl:

"Over the last nine years or so, we have supported Michael and I think his recognition of the mistake that he made, he’s paid a heavy price for that. He has been accountable for it, he has worked aggressively with The Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made and I admire that. I know that there are people out there who will never forgive him, he knows that but I think this is a young man that has really taken his life in a positive direction and we support that. So, I don’t anticipate any change, no.” Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando.