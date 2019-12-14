Appomattox returns to Class 2 title game

Appomattox – The Raiders of coach Doug Smith won three consecutive titles from 2015-2017.

they were ousted last season by Radford and completed a solid 10-2 season.

But after losing two of their first three games this season, Appomattox hasn’t lost since September 13th.

The ‘Power of One’ has once again come together, playing for team and community instead of self.

13-1 Stuarts Draft is all the remains between 12-2 Appomattox Co. and a fourth title in five seasons.



Doug Smith/Appomattox Head Coach:"......Yeah I can’t tell you how important it is for this group to hang together you can see we don’t have a crazy numbers but we got a lot of heart there’s a lot of hard on this team and they don’t give out they’re not gonna give up you know you could see our guys turn on the Olympic here and there but they’re coming back strong because they just believe that there’s something left there going to give it it always feels different every year every year it’s a new experience because our kids are different personalities are different come from different families but one thing is perfect about this group is their love for each other and that’s what makes them play like they do.