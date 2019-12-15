Jones scores twice, Packers complete season sweep of Bears

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, WI – Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 on Sunday in the 200th edition of he NFL's oldest rivalry.

With the win, the Packers (11-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener.

Green Bay now leads the all-time series 99-95-6. The Bears saw their three-game win streak end.

The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Rodgers completed just 16 of 33 passes for a pedestrian 203 yards but did enough to secure the victory. The two-time MVP entered the day with a 103.2 career passer rating against the Bears, the highest in league history of quarterbacks with at least 250 passes against Chicago. He had a 78.2 rating on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky completed his first five pass attempts for the Bears (7-7) but for only 18 yards. Chicago's offense opened the game with three straight punts and a turnover on downs. Trubisky finished 28 of 53 for 321 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Packers got on the board first on a 29-yard strike from Rodgers to Davante Adams in the first quarter. Adams beat Buster Skrine off the line for his fourth touchdown in the last four weeks. Adams finished with 103 yards on seven catches.

Eddy Piñeiro knocked in a 30-yard field goal late in the first half for the Bears.

The Packers opened the second half with an impressive five-play, 73-yard drive that featured a 34-yard reception to Adams, a season-long 17-yard scamper by Rodgers, and a 21-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, his 13th TD of the season.

After another stalled possession by Chicago, Rodgers and Jake Kumerow linked up for a 49-yard gain, Kumerow's longest reception of the season. The play helped set up another score for Jones from 2 yards and the Packers took a commanding 21-3 lead in the third quarter.

Piñeiro added a 27-yard field goal at the start of the fourth and Trubisky found Anthony Miller for a 2-yard score to cut it to 21-13 with 8:09 to go. Miller had nine catches for 118 yards and the score.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry picked off Trubisky with 6:33 left, Lowry's first career interception.

Kenny Clark had two sacks and Rashan Gary had another for the Packers. Nick Kwiatkoski had the lone sack for Chicago.

Allen Robinson had seven catches for 125 yards for the Bears.

CHASING HISTORY

Rodgers moved into 13th place all time in career passing yards (46,407), passing Vinny Testaverde and Carson Palmer. Fran Tarkenton is in 12th place with 47,003.

INJURIES

Bears: Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left at the start of the fourth period with an injury. Hicks, a Pro Bowl pick last season, was active and played for the first time since dislocating his left elbow against Oakland in London on Oct. 6. Miller left in the second quarter with an apparent right shoulder/chest injury. He returned.

Packers: CB Tramon Williams left in the first quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion. The 13-year veteran was cleared to return in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Bears: host the Chiefs next Sunday night.

Packers: play at the Vikings next Monday night.

