Liberty preps for its first bowl game in program history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Excited and ready to accept the challenge, those are the feelings of the Liberty Flames as they prepare to go bowling for the first time ever down in Orlando.

“We’re excited that we at least got the chance to go to the bowl game but, now that we got accepted and we know we’ll be there for sure, definitely want to come out with a win for the program and for us,” said Flames quarterback Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert.

Liberty and Georgia Southern will both enter the game with a 7-5 record but play contrasting styles on offense. While the Flames have torched opponents through the air with nearly 300 yards per game, the Eagles run a triple-option that has kept most teams on its heels all season.

“The real unknown is how we’ll handle just stopping this offense and how many possessions does that lean for us to get offensively in this game,” said Hugh Freeze, Flames head coach.

“You just have to do your job. You can’t get vertical during a play you have to stay at the line of scrimmage. You can’t be a hero, try to do anything —everyone has their job and if they execute at a high level you can force them into difficult situations where they can’t run the ball as much,” said Flames defensive tackle Vincent Elefante.

Aside from the game itself, the Flames, senior class in particular, are looking forward to spending time together one last time in what has been a historic season. We’ll have live coverage from Orlando on Friday, ahead of kickoff at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.