Herman Boone, real-life ‘Remember the Titans’ football coach dies at 84

Denzel Washington portrayed Boone in the 2000 Disney film

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Left: Herman Boone Right: Actor Denzel Washington attends The Los Angeles Film Critics 27th Annual Achievement Awards January 22, 2002 (T.C Williams / Getty Images)

Legendary high school football coach Herman Boone has died.

Boone, whose state championship season was immortalized in the movie, “Remember the Titans,” was 84 years old, according to USA Today.

Denzel Washington portrayed Boone in the movie detailing the 1971 T.C. Williams football team.

That was the first year that Alexandria, Virginia consolidated its students into a desegregated high school.

In that historic 1971 season, the actual state championship game was played against Salem’s Andrew Lewis High School at Victory Stadium in Roanoke.

