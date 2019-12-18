Introducing your 2019 Coach and Player of the Year: Botetourt’s Harless and E.C. Glass’s Kendrick

ROANOKE, Va. – Local high school football greats were honored Tuesday night at the 14th Annual WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week awards banquet.

The Hilltoppers’ senior dual threat quarterback DreSean Kendrick took home the Player of the Year honor. He rushed for 2,067 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also passed for 1,276 more yards and 12 more scores. The Region 4D Offensive Player of the Year led his team to the region final game.

“It means a lot,” Kendrick said. “My hard work paid off. I was working out three times a day. Really getting ready for my senior season and I wanted to make it my best. I feel like this is probably my favorite team I ever had. We were real close, felt like a family all year. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless led his Cavaliers to a school record of 14 wins before falling in the Class 3 final. Harless took home the Coach of the Year honor. The Cavs had the first 10-0 regular season since 1961, and this senior class leaves as the winningest in Lord Botetourt history.

“Anytime you get a Coach of the Year award, it means you have really good kids,” Harless said. “It’s never the coach that makes it happen. I don’t care what anyone else says. You’re lucky enough to have the pieces to make that puzzle complete.”

Mark Harrison, Craig County High School’s head coach, received the Josh Leonard Courage and Commitment Award.

During the 2019 season, one player per week was honored as Player of the Week:

Week 1: Grayson Carroll, Hidden Valley High School

Week 2: Christian Fisher, Northside High School

Week 3: Wesley Graves, George Washington High School

Week 4: DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass High School

Week 5: Jalen Cook, Patrick Henry High School

Week 6: Brian Mitchell, Blacksburg High School

Week 7: Jayron Smith, Franklin County High School

Week 8: Keenan Cupit, Jefferson Forest High School

Week 9: Isaiah Persinger, Salem High School

Week 10: Dryus Hairston, Magna Vista High School

Week 11: Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt High School

Week 12: Aiden Wolk, Glenvar High School

Week 13: KJ Vaughan, Heritage High School