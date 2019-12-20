Liberty Flames remain one of only 4 unbeaten D1 men’s basketball teams in the nation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – March 24 was the last time the Liberty men’s basketball team lost a game. That loss came in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

Since then, they’ve won 12 straight games.

“I think for any team, it’s a goal to win any game you can,” guard Caleb Homesley said. “I think for us we try to get better every day. I think its good but I don’t think it ends here.”

While top teams, like Duke and Louisville, have lost this year, Liberty is one of only four teams in the country to remain undefeated.

“I think us winning is a testament for how hard we are working,” said guard Darius McGhee. “We don’t really get too caught up in it but you have to have joy in winning, too.”

No win has been an easy one, but Liberty’s 61-56 victory on the road against Vanderbilt on Dec. 14 proved that the Flames have what it takes to compete like a tournament team.

“I think last game was going to be a big challenge regardless,” McGhee said. “I think we started out with an okay-ish game but we fought hard and we continued to fight throughout the rest of the game and we pulled it out, so that was big for us.”

“I think the unique thing for our team is the versatility,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “We have seven or eight guys that could be the leading scorer any night out and what I love about them, one could score two one night and 20 the next and still have the same disposition.”

On Friday, Liberty will face Towson in the D.C. Holiday Hoops Fest Tournament.