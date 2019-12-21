Liberty and Georgia Southern prepare to go head-to-head Saturday in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, FL – Liberty and Georgia Southern have some things in common -- they’re two of the newest FBS members and two of five former FCS teams to be bowl eligible in year one. They also both have a 7-54 record entering the game. But their style of play and the way they get things done is the difference between the two teams.

“Offensively, they present to you a challenge that you don’t face much,” said Hugh Freeze, head coach for Liberty. “Every single play they’re making you fit.”

Saturday’s game will be the Flame’s greatest defensive challenge yet: stopping the triple option that the Eagles run. It requires patience, knowing your assignment, but more importantly, discipline against a team that averages 260 yards rushing per game.

“Most of the time when you’re playing an option offense, if one guy is wrong, you’re going to get hurt and that’s the beauty of the offense and the nature of that,” said Scott Symons, defensive coordinator for Liberty. “And that’s what I like as a defensive coordinator, is it really challenges and tests us.”

“You just have to do your job," said Vince Elefante, defensive tackle for the Flames. “You can’t get vertical during a play. You have to stay at the line of scrimmage. You can’t be a hero, try to do anything. Everyone has their job and if they execute at a high level you can force them into difficult situations where they can’t run the ball as much.”

As for the Flames, they’re known for torching their opponents through the air. Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert has thrown for a record 3,393 yards this season, connecting with Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Antonio Gandy-Golden for 1,300 yards and 9 TD’s.

“[He’s] just really honed in on his ball skills and I really attribute that Coach Freeze and Coach Austin,” said Antonio Gandy-Golden wide receiver for the Flames. “They weren’t too hard on him but they made sure he knew what he was doing.”

Making it to bowl was the first goal for the Flames, now it’s all about making noise and bringing back a win to the Hill City.

“I think it’s different now because we accomplished our goal but I don’t think any of the guys are satisfied because it’s an important moment for our seniors, this football program and this university,” said Zac Foutz, tight end for Liberty.

With a win on Saturday, Liberty could be the third team to ever move up from FCS to FBS football and win a bowl game during its first season of bowl eligibility. Kick-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.