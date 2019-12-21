Liberty defeats Georgia Southern 23-16 in Cure Bowl
The Flames become one of three teams ever to win a bowl in their first year of bowl eligibility
ORLANDO, FL – The Liberty Flames (8-5) beat Georgia Southern (7-6) Saturday 23-16 in the Cure Bowl. The game marks only the third time a team has won a bowl game in their first year since moving from FCS to FBS.
Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert went 10-16 in pass completions for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver for the Flames Antonio Gandy-Golden had four receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
