Liberty defeats Georgia Southern 23-16 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, FL – The Liberty Flames (8-5) beat Georgia Southern (7-6) Saturday 23-16 in the Cure Bowl. The game marks only the third time a team has won a bowl game in their first year since moving from FCS to FBS.

Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert went 10-16 in pass completions for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver for the Flames Antonio Gandy-Golden had four receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.