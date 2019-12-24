Cure Bowl to feature first-ever all-female national radio broadcast team

ORLANDO, Fl. – There are lots of firsts surrounding the Liberty Flames football program: first bowl game appearance, in fact it’s the first time that American Football will be played in Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. But the Cure Bowl will also be the first ever national radio broadcast to feature an all-female crew. And if you listen closely, you’ll hear a voice we were accustomed to during baseball season.

Melanie Newman was calling balls and strikes over the summer for the Salem Red Sox but Saturday she’ll be on the sidelines talking touchdowns and interceptions.

After she and Suzie Cool became the first ever all-female radio broadcast team in baseball, she shifted her focus from the diamond to the gridiron spending the football season as the Flames sideline reporter for ESPN plus.

One calendar year, multiple sports and now part of two more historic moments- Newman says she’s thankful for it all and is excited to show that gender roles don’t matter when it comes to sports.

“Hopefully girls and women are seeing this and being able to see that they can have that impact in sports and it doesn’t matter what sport it is, but on that wider scope, men have that same ability,” said Newman.

“This is about their being absolutely no play for gender role for when it comes to pursuing the career you want to be in.”

Newman said her bowl assignment was the Cure Bowl before Liberty was selected to play in it, but it’s an even better experience since the Flames are in the game. After Saturday’s game, Newman will head to Tampa to cover the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

On the play-by-play call will be Jamie Seh, the sports director for our sister station WKMG in Orlando, and Dani Welniak will be the color commentator.