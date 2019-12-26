Green, Lee help short-handed Warriors beat Rockets

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell (0) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets’ four-game winning streak. Injury-ravaged Golden State improved to 7-24.

Russell Westbrook had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Houston. James Harden had 24 points and 11 assists, and Danuel House Jr. had 18 points. Westbrook had his ninth consecutive game of at least 20 points, the longest by any Rockets player other than Harden since Tracy McGrady did it in 10 straight games in 2007.

Ky Bowman hit a driving layup at the buzzer to give the Warriors an 92-87 edge heading into the final quarter.

After falling behind by eight points midway through the first quarter, the Rockets outscored Golden State 48-17 over the next 13 minutes to open a 53-40 advantage. Russell hit a short jumper in the final minute of the second and the Warriors drew to 68-64 by halftime.

TIP INS

Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha missed his second straight game with an illness.

Warriors: Willie Cauley-Stein scored 10 points. Green also had 11 rebounds. ... Robinson returned to the lineup after missing Monday night’s game against Minnesota with a right ankle sprain. … Kevon Looney missed the game with left abdominal soreness.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Hosts Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Warriors State: Hosts Phoenix on Friday night.

___

