Bud Foster reflects on final game at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Since announcing his retirement in August, Bud Foster has had a lot of “last times”; last tie coaching a game at home, last time playing Virginia, and most recently, his last practice ever at Virginia Tech.

But next Tuesday at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, Foster will coach his last game ever at Virginia Tech. A moment he has been anticipating for awhile now, but he says he hasn’t given it a ton of thought quite yet.

“You know, you really kind of focus on the next game ahead, the next play, during the game, within the game,” Foster said. “We really haven’t had a lot of time to really just set back... I know it will probably hit me hard after the game.”

“We’re going to enjoy it. We’re going to have a really great week of practice. I’m going to enjoy every moment. That’s the one thing I catch myself doing as much as anything, hugging these guys one last time. In the linebacker room. We’ve invested a lot of time with each other. That’s going to be the part, that’s the saddest and most emotional, is saying good bye.”