Byrd, Rockbridge County in top five after first day of Big Orange wrestling

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of the top wrestlers in the Roanoke Valley are competing on the mats at the annual Big Orange wrestling tournament at William Byrd. More than 100 wrestlers from nearly 30 schools are on the mats Friday and Saturday.

In some of the earlier championship round matches from Friday, Hunter Huddleston of William Fleming defeated Mac Simmons of William Byrd by fall at 1:31 in the 152 weight class. The Colonels had another strong performance from Early Ivey. He and Thomas Murphy from LCA needed extra time to finish their battle. In the end, it was Ivey getting the sudden victory 7-5.

Hidden Valley’s Ashton Carroll picked up a win over Chaytorn Rash of Lord Botetourt in the 170 weight class, while Seth Youngblood of Rockbridge added points to the Wildcats tally with a win over Stella Stieglitz from Orange County.

For a look at complete results and brackets, click here.