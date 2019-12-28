Hokies prepare for yet another mobile quarterback against Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies began practice Friday down in Charlotte for the Belk Bowl and the biggest thing the Hokies must prepare for is the mobile quarterback Kentucky possesses in Lynn Bowden Jr.

According to defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Bowden’s skill set is one he feels like he’s seen before between Georgia Tech’s James Graham and Virginia’s Bryce Perkins.

“It reminds me a bit of Virginia and Georgia Tech’s QB combined,” Foster explained. "He has Perkins’ ability, but he also has Graham’s speed and explosiveness. He’s going to be a problem for us."

“I’ve told our kids that we need to get ready for a 60-minute middle drill. At the same time, we can’t be undisciplined on the back end. Obviously, if we can stop the run and put the ball in his hands that way, that’s got to be one of our goals as far as a defense is control the run game if we can do that.”

Kick off is Tuesday, December 31st at 12:00 p.m.