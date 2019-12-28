Northside gym named after longtime head basketball coach Bill Pope
Pope has had over 500 wins in 33 years including Northside’s 2019 state title
ROANOKE, Va. – In between games at the Northside Invitational Friday, the school honored longtime boys basketball coach Bill Pope. Pope has been coaching for 33 years and has won more than 500 games, including Northside’s state title last spring.
The Vikings then decided it was time to make a change. They unveiled the new name of their home court Friday, the Bill Pope Gymnasium.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.