SALEM, Va. – The Lead: Roanoke opened up its annual Cregger Invitational with a 54-44 win over Stevenson on Sunday afternoon.

How it Happened

Roanoke scored the first five points of the game, going up 5-0 on a Dillon Thomas three-pointer. Stevenson came back and scored the next seven points including a three-point play by Jaylin Johnson to make it 7-5.

With the score tied at 11, the Maroons went on an 8-0 run that was capped by a Kasey Draper bucket that made the score 19-11 with just under seven minutes to play in the first-half.

The Mustangs would score 10 of the next 12 points, knotting the game at 21 on a Mikey Parker basket with 2:32 to play.

RC closed out the first-half by scoring the final six points, the final of which came courtesy of a three-point play from Ethan Rohan

Roanoke led 31-26 four minutes into the second-half when it would use a 9-3 spurt, to open up its first double-digit lead at 40-29 after a Dillon Thomas three-pointer with 11:52 to play in the game.

Stevenson was able to cut its deficit to 40-34 with under nine minutes to play, but RC would use a 10-2 run that was capped by a pair of Caleb Jordan free-throws that made the score 50-36 with four minutes to go.

Draper led RC with a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordan had nine points, and Thomas finished with eight.

Mark Terrell had a game-high 13 points to go along with six rebounds for Stevenson. Norman Hughes finished with nine points for the Mustangs.

Roanoke shot 35% for the game, making 21-of-60 shots from the floor. Stevenson made 15-of-39 (38.5%) shots from the field.

The Maroons capitalized on 21 Mustang turnovers which resulted in 23 points.

Up Next: Roanoke will face Stockton or Maryville (Tenn.) at 2:00 p.m. in Cregger Invitational Championship.