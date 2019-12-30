Washington Redskins expected to hire Ron Rivera as coach, ESPN reports

WASHINGTON – It appears the Washington Redskins have found their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Ron Rivera will take the reigns in Washington.

Rivera was fired on Dec. 3 as coach of the Carolina Panthers after a nearly nine-year tenure with the team.

Rivera was the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers’ history and earned a 76-63-1 regular-season record.

In nine seasons, he made it to the Super Bowl, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.

Ironically enough, he was fired less than a week after losing to the Washington Redskins.

Once the Redskins fell to 0-5, the team fired head coach Jay Gruden on Oct. 7. He finished with a record of 35-50-1, counting that one playoff game.

After getting rid of Gruden, the Redskins named Bill Callahan as the interim head coach, who finished the season 3-8.

Earlier Monday, the Redskins fired team president Bruce Allen. Only once in Allen’s tumultuous tenure did Washington even manage to win as many 10 games and it finished at the bottom of the NFC East five times.