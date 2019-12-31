53ºF

Gators lead Cavaliers in Orange Bowl

Virginia met Florida in Miami for the 2019 Orange Bowl.
MIAMI, Fl. – Virginia is battling Florida in Miami for the 2019 Orange Bowl.

At the half, the Gators lead the Cavs 24-14.

The Gators led 7-0 after a touchdown by Lamical Perine, but the Cavs answered back with a touchdown by Terrell Jana to tie things up. Perine struck again with a second TD to bring the Gators to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. UVA’s response in the second quarter: Bryce Perkins to Hasise Dubois for a TD, bringing it to 14-14. The Gators snagged a field goal, edging ahead 17-14, followed by another touchdown by Perine, bringing it to 24-14.

The Cavaliers this season ended a streak of 15 consecutive losses to rival Virginia Tech and earned their third consecutive bowl berth, as coach Bronco Mendenhall revived a program that went 2-10 in his first season in 2016.

The Gators can finish with 11 wins, which would be their highest total since 2012. They have a chance to finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

