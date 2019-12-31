Virginia Tech prepping for a ground savvy Kentucky team

CHARLOTTE, NC – There's been a little bit of a build up of anticipation for what Kentucky's offense can really do. We know they're ground savvy and possess a very mobile quarterback so this game is going to come down to is how prepared the Hokies are to stop an offense with over 3,500 yards of rushing.

“The quarterback is such an athletic position for Kentucky, it creates an extra blocker, and extra surface ... in terms of the quarterback run game and the read game,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

“With us I think everyone knows what you’re going to get, hopefully we won’t miss much from the last game until now, because we were certainly playing very good football at the end of the year,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

The Hokies haven’t faced a ground heavy offense of this caliber since Georgia Tech last season, which means Bud Foster’s defense must be stout in all positions.

“Basically we have to be gap accountable. He’s a great athlete, he makes a bunch of plays. Can really stretch the defense. The biggest thing like I said, being gap accountable, being in the right spot at the right time, wrapping up, rallying to the ball. Hustling to the ball and gang tackling,” said Hokies linebacker Rayshard Ashby.

There has been a lot of buzz around quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. and his ability to create plays under pressure.

“I trust in the schemes that the coaches build around me. That’s what makes me so elusive. I put my trust in them and never look back. I really don’t care who know me, who dont know me, I’m a ball player. I put my heart out there every night,” said Bowden Jr.

But is he afraid of what the Hokies defense has to offer?

“I play in the SEC, we see that defense every week,” Bowden Jr. said.