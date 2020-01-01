Cavaliers lay foundation of success in 2019 despite Orange Bowl loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. – It’s a lofty plan, this Cavalier crusade, but so far, at least, it’s spreading. This Bronco believe, this unbroken growth, in the fleeting world of college football.

“Doing what this class has done, the senior class, they have helped mold and shape the program into something special and I would’ve never thought when I committed to a 2-10 that I’d be in the Orange Bowl or playing Clemson in the ACC Championship,” said Cavaliers wide receiver Terrell Jana. “So, you know, I think they set the path right and now it’s up to us take that path and start winning these games.”

“I mean we just talk about a breakthrough so we just keep getting closer and closer (you all) see the progression 2-10, Military Bowl, Belk Bowl and this year we came here so it’s up next year,” said Cavaliers linebacker Noah Taylor.

Paramount to Bronco’s plan, all those Cavalier C’s of character and commitment that are nice to talk about but hard to hold in today’s win-at-all-costs society.

“We consider ourselves a developmental program and we take coaches and hopefully anyone that comes and hopefully we can bring out the best versions of them with the right principles and these two guys are great examples of that as well as the entire senior class which I had them walk out behind the captains. I don’t know how else to honor them. Anything I do doesn’t seem to be quite enough but they’re amazing young people,” said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The Cavaliers’ plan appears firmly in place, and although they were not able to take that next step to college football’s elite, they certainly can reach it from here.