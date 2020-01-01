Dawgs fall in OT on New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs surrendered a late lead and ultimately fell in overtime to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 3-2, on New Year’s Eve at Berglund Center.

With the Dawgs leading, 2-1, late in the third period, Fayetteville mounted pressure in its attacking zone. Taylor McCloy took a shot that Henry Dill stopped but the rebound sat loose in the crease. Brett Johnson knocked it into the net and the Marksmen tied the game and force overtime.

In overtime, the Dawgs had the first chance as Colton Wolter fired a shot from the right wing circle that snuck over Blake Wojtala’s shoulder but harmlessly rang off the post.

Later in OT, McCloy shook himself free in the high slot and slung a wrist shot that got past the glove of a screened Dill for the game-winning goal. The Marksmen took the extra point and the game, 3-2.

Roanoke struck first in the opening period. Wolter carried the puck to the net and flipped a shot that Wojtala blocked. The rebound slid back towards the left wing circle where Austin Daae stepped into a slap shot that he blasted into the net and the Dawgs took a 1-0 lead.

Fayetteville answered and tied the game just past the halfway point of the second. Josh Victor took a wrist shot from the blue line that navigated a mass of bodies in front of the net and snuck by a screened Dill to make it 1-1.

The Dawgs regained the lead with less than five to play in the second period. Lincoln Griffin started a rush in the neutral zone and sprinted down the left wing. He hit Brandon Wahlin on the right wing for a shot that Wojtala turned aside. Griffin was crashing the net, however, and knocked home the rebound to give the Dawgs a 2-1 advantage.

Dill made 32 saves on 35 shots in his first appearance of the season for the Dawgs, Daae scored for the second straight game and Wolter extended his point streak to five games with an assist. The Rail Yard Dawgs moved to 5-13-4 in the overtime loss while Fayetteville improved to 14-3-4.

Roanoke will return to action on Friday night at home again against the Marksmen. It’s Wine Glass Giveaway night and the first 500 adults through the door will get a Rail Yard Dawgs wine glass. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:50 PM.