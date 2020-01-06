Hokies RB Deshawn McClease declares for NFL Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease has decided to forgo his last season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

The Chesapeake native redshirt junior made the announcement on social media early Monday afternoon-- in which he thanked his family, teammates, coaching staff and Hokie nation.

Forever a Hokie‼️ 33 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pm23v7FXUC — Deshawn McClease (@saicko_slim) January 6, 2020

McClease rushed for a team-high and career-best 843 yards this past season and seven touchdowns. He ends his career with 1,833 rushing yards and 231 yards receiving.