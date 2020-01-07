Ferrum set to begin Track & Field programs

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College has announced the addition of men's and women's track & field. The College will begin indoor and outdoor schedules starting with the Fall 2020 semester.

Mark White, who is in his second year as head coach of the Ferrum men's and women's cross country teams, has been appointed to serve as head coach for all four track & field teams.

"Track and field is such a great fit for Ferrum College for a number of reasons," said Ferrum President Dr. David Johns. "We appreciate the leadership and innovation of Coach Mark White for helping make this happen, and are excited to see how the program grows over the coming years."

"It is extremely exciting that we announce the addition of men's and women's track & field as a varsity sport at Ferrum," said Director of Athletics John Sutyak. "Track & Field consistently has been one of the largest growing high school sports in the country, so adding the sport will allow us to not only complement our cross country program, but also take advantage of the large pool of prospective college students that already participate in the sport. On behalf of the College, I want to thank Acting Director of Athletics Gary Holden, and Cross Country Coach Mark White, for their work in putting this in front of President Johns and the board of trustees to make this possible. I am excited to work with them in growing the Panther cross country and track and field programs."

White came to Ferrum from Radford University, where he served as Assistant Track & Field Coach for nine years from 2007-15. He helped lead the Highlanders to a number of Big South Conference individual titles, and coached several USA Junior National Championship qualifiers. White also coached a pair of USA National Championship qualifiers, a two-time All-American and a United State silver medalist in the 2014 NACAC Championships in Canada.

"To say I'm excited for Ferrum to begin a track & field program is an understatement," said White. "It is a great day for Panther Nation, and I am honored to begin this new chapter. I'd like to thank Dr. Johns and Gary Holden for entrusting me with this task. I look forward to building this program brick by brick, and we will no doubt add quality student-athletes to Ferrum and our athletics community."

Indoor and outdoor track & field will bring Ferrum’s athletic roster to 27 sports. Men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field will be the first sports added since 2015-16. Ferrum added seven sports in a six-year window from 2010-16, most recently women’s wrestling in 2015-16.