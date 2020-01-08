Hokies name NFL’s Bill Teerlinck as defensive line coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Hokies coaching staff for the upcoming season is beginning to take form.

Head coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that eight-year NFL coaching veteran Bill Teerlinck is joining Virginia Tech as defensive line coach.

For the past two years, Teerlinck has been an assistant defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.

“I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line,” Fuente said. “He’s worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I’m excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech.”

Teerlinck wasn’t the only new hire announced, Fuente also confirmed on Wednesday that Darryl Tapp will serve as co-defensive line coach for the Hokies.

Teerlinck began his coaching career working alongside Fuente at Illinois State, serving as the defensive line coach for the Redbirds (2005-06), while also assisting with the special teams.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Fuente and the staff he’s put together at Virginia Tech,” Teerlinck said. “I love teaching the game and helping players reach their full potential. I’ve always thought that if the right opportunity came along that I’d enjoy getting back into college football. Clearly, the chance to rejoin Coach Fuente at a place with a such a long winning tradition and defensive excellence like Virginia Tech was the perfect fit. I can’t wait to get my family to Blacksburg and get to work.”

Teerlinck played college football at Chadron State College, earning his degree from that school in 2002.

He and his wife, Melanie are the parents of two children, daughter Aubree and son Bill Jr.