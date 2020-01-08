Virginia Tech goes on second half run to defeat Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (AP) – Freshman Jalen Cone scored a career-high 19 points and Virginia Tech went on a 21-4 run midway through the second half to defeat Syracuse 67-63. Cone, who averaged 5.6 points entering the game, hit four 3s and scored 16 of his points in the second half when the Hokies took control. Syracuse shot just 11 for 30 in the second half, including 2 of 10 from 3. Landers Nolley scored 13 and P.J. Horne chipped in with 12 for the Hokies. Elijah Hughes led the Orange with 18 points.