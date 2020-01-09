Roanoke College men, women win on the hardwoods

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College men’s and women’s basketball teams both gained ODAC victories on Wednesday night by defeating Emory & Henry in a doubleheader.

The Roanoke men set the tone in the first game, shooting 50 percent for the game and scoring 23 points off turnovers. Former Northside Viking Kasey Draper led the Maroons in scoring with 20 points. It was the sixth consecutive game in which he has scored in double digits. Teammate and also former Viking Nick Price added five points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory.

In the night cap, the women’s team built a large lead in the first half and never looked back. The Maroons dominated the paint scoring 36 points and converting 23 turnovers into 35 points. Whitney Hopson led the team with 17 points, one of 5 players that scored in double figures. With the win, Roanoke is now in a tie for second place in the ODAC standings.