Hokies’ Jalen Cone finding his rhythm in Mike Young’s offense

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech heads into another weekend of ACC play after a big Syracuse win, sporting a young team that’s building confidence, and playing a lot of freshman.

That includes Jalen Cone, who came off the bench to score 16 of a career high 19 points in the second half to lead Virginia Tech to a road win.

“It definitely has built up but every game the coaches tell me to stay ready, stay patient, and of course, Landers (Nolley) always tells me to shoot the ball, don’t be afraid just be you and hoop,” Cone said. “That game, that’s what I did. (Mike Young) really wants us to shoot the ball and score and get up and down, really just moving the ball and playing fast and I feel like that fits just perfect with my game.”

Cone is a 5′10 point guard out of Walkertown, North Carolina who has played in all 14 games. He averaged more than 25 points per game as a senior and scored more than 35 per game as a junior in high school.

The Hokies take on N.C. State at home on Saturday.