Virginia Tech Women down Pitt for 2nd ACC win

Blacksburg – The 3-point shot wasn’t on for Virginia Tech Thursday night, but a terrific performance from grad transfer Taja Cole led the Hokies to their second consecutive ACC victory as they defeated Pitt 68-56 at Cassell Coliseum. Tech improved to 12-3 (2-2) and Pitt dropped to 3-12 (0-4) on the season. After Pitt scored the game’s first points, the Hokies went on an 8-0 run to seize control and never looked back. Cole was the spark initially in the first quarter and she continued that momentum all game long, scoring nine points in the opening frame and finishing with a Virginia Tech career-best and game-high 21. The Hokies used a 9-0 spurt in the second quarter to take an 18-point lead, their largest before it was trimmed to 13 heading into the break. Seven different Hokies scored points in the first half. But Pitt would not go away, beginning the second half with 7-0 run to cut the lead into single digits and hanging around with timely shots made from the perimeter from Gabbie Green who made three triples and Aysia Bugg who added 10 points. Tech was able to close it out down the stretch with 3-pointers from Aisha Sheppard in the fourth quarter as she continues to find the bottom of the net from distance. She finished the game with 16 points. Lydia Rivers secured a game-high 13 rebounds and added eight points. Cole added six assists and six rebounds.