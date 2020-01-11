Virginia Tech prepares to host N.C. State on Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is getting ready to host 11-4 N.C. State on Saturday. Both teams are coming off of an ACC win, another challenge for the up and coming young Hokies squad.

“It’s a well coached team, they play through certain guys, like a lot of teams,” forward Landers Nolley said. “We just have to defend and rebound. One shot and we’re gone.”

“They’re a team full of guys that play hard really, so we just have to defend and get rebounds,” guard Jalen Cone added. “Of course, the scoring will come when time comes, we have a lot of people who can score especially with Landers Nolley leading us. But really just defending the ball and getting rebounds is going to be the key to that game.”

The Wolfpack has had no trouble scoring, they’re averaging almost 80 points a game. Virginia Tech will definitely have to step up on defense to stop them.

Tip off is at 2 p.m. in Cassell Coliseum.