Cave Spring wins County Cup, Fleming girls win Mayor’s Cup

ROANOKE, Va. – At the 6th annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic, it was all about rivalries. It started with the County Cup, Cave Spring versus Hidden Valley. The Knights entered the contest undefeated and when it ended, they remained unbeaten. Matthew Cagle was named game MVP as the Knights beat the Titans 52-46.

North Cross defeated Roanoke Catholic, 65-50 behind strong performance from Michael Mack and Zae Baines who scored 15 and 16 points, respectively.

In girl’s action, William Fleming and Patrick Henry battled for the Mayor’s Cup. The Lady Colonels started out strong, with a 13-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They went on to a 50-39 win thanks to a strong performance from game MVP Shakara Anderson.

In the night cap, the boys Mayor’s Cup clash, Patrick Henry gad a stronger shooting performance in the first half that led to a 20-16 lead over William Fleming at halftime. As the two teams took the floor to start the second half, the game was then suspended due to wet floor conditions. As of Saturday night, there was no word on whether the game will be re-played or finished at a later date.