UVA women earn second ACC victory of the season

The Cavaliers shot 53 percent from the field in the 17 point win

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

UVA women defeat Boston College 69-52 for its second ACC win this season.
CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. – The University of Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Boston College 69-52 Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers had big contributions from Joceyln Willoughby (23 points), Shemera Williams (17 points) and Dominique Toussaint (12 points). The team shot 53 percent from the field in the road win.

With the win, UVA moves to 2-3 in the ACC and now prepares to play at Wake Forest on Thursday, tip off at 7 p.m.

