Hokies down Wake Forest 80-70

Winston-Salem, NC – Landers Nolley II and Tyrece Radford scored 21 points apiece for Virginia Tech as the Hokies broke open a tight game early in the second half for an 80-70 road victory over Wake Forest. Radford, a 6-1 redshirt freshman guard, punctuated an 18-6 run in the second half with a spectacular dunk that became a three-point play over Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr. The Demon Deacons suffered their third straight loss without standout guard Chandee Brown.