Hokies’ Hazelton enters transfer portal
Redshirt junior receiver caught 8 TD passes in both 2018 and 2019
Blacksburg – The Hokies leader in touchdown catches, wide receiver Damon Hazelton has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt junior from Baltimore hauled in 31 catches for 527 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2019 for Virginia Tech.
He was a transfer from Ball State who had a 51-catch season for Virginia Tech in 2018, for 802 yards and 8 scores.
He said on twitter that he’s officially graduated from the University and will transfer for his last year of eligibility.
