Hokies’ Hazelton enters transfer portal

Redshirt junior receiver caught 8 TD passes in both 2018 and 2019

John Appicello, Sports Director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 29: Damon Hazelton #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies catches a pass in front of Nick Grant #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Blacksburg – The Hokies leader in touchdown catches, wide receiver Damon Hazelton has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt junior from Baltimore hauled in 31 catches for 527 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2019 for Virginia Tech.
He was a transfer from Ball State who had a 51-catch season for Virginia Tech in 2018, for 802 yards and 8 scores.
He said on twitter that he’s officially graduated from the University and will transfer for his last year of eligibility.

