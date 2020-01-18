Hokies’ Hazelton enters transfer portal

Blacksburg – The Hokies leader in touchdown catches, wide receiver Damon Hazelton has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt junior from Baltimore hauled in 31 catches for 527 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2019 for Virginia Tech.

He was a transfer from Ball State who had a 51-catch season for Virginia Tech in 2018, for 802 yards and 8 scores.

He said on twitter that he’s officially graduated from the University and will transfer for his last year of eligibility.