Hollins women’s basketball in the midst of program turnaround

HOLLINS, Va. – The Hollins University women are starting to turn the program around. Right now they’re sitting at 8-6 overall with 11 regular season games to go.

But head coach Emilee Dunton says that’s not even the best part, “I would say the surprising part is we’ve knocked off the #1 and #2 team in the ODAC.”

On Wednesday, the green and gold upset Emory and Henry, who sat at #1 in the ODAC at the time. In December, they dominated over Washington and Lee, who has since taken the lead in the conference.

“We shot a really high shooting percentage,” Dunton said about Wednesday’s win. “When we’ve been on the road that’s the one statistic I wish we could change. We have the lowest turnover percentage in the lead but if you’re not shooting the ball at a high percentage it’s hard to win.”

Dunton is working with a young team and has two freshman in the starting five. One of them being Lenah Clements, who dropped 27 points in their win over the Wasps.

“My teammates are cool, they help me out every night,” Clements said. “I do think I went into the game looking for my shot more. Trying to be better for the team and overall.”

“When you’re looking at all our three leading scorers, they’re freshman and sophomores,” Dunton said. “So any night, you never know who you’re going to be able to get to catch fire.”

Next up, Hollins will head to Bridgewater College to try to get a win on the road.

“Well, on film I think they press a lot, play a lot of man defense so we have to control the ball, be strong with the ball, and keep our turnovers low, I think we will beat them,” Clements finished.