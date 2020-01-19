Dawgs fall in OT, 3-2

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs surrendered a lead in the final minute of regulation and went on to fall to the Macon Mayhem in overtime, 3-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Both CJ Stubbs and Lincoln Griffin had a goal and an assist in the loss.

With the Dawgs trailing, 1-0, in the third period they were granted a power play. Roanoke worked the puck around the perimeter and Griffin hit Stubbs for a one-timer on the left circle that he hammered past Hayden Stewart to tie the game at one.

They would take the lead a few minutes later when Griffin carried the puck to the slot and ripped a shot on net. It pinballed its way to the crease and trickled through Stewart’s legs, giving the Rail Yard Dawgs at 2-1 lead.

That lead held until the final minute of the third when the Mayhem had pulled their goaltender and were skating with an extra attacker. Stephen Pierog burned down the left wing, carried the puck deep and fed it to the front of the net. Josh Cousineau then directed it through the legs of Austyn Roudebush to tie the game at two and force overtime.

In overtime the Rail Yard Dawgs had plenty of chances but it was the Mayhem who cashed in. Marcuz Ortiz gained possession off a defensive zone faceoff and led a charge down the right wing. He steered a shot on net that Roudebush stopped but Shawn Lynch poked the rebound home and Macon took the game, 3-2.

Stubbs and Griffin both had a goal and an assist, Roudebush made 32 saves on 35 shots in his first SPHL start and Lynch scored twice to pace the Mayhem offense. The Rail Yard Dawgs moved to 8-15-5 in the overtime loss while Macon improved to 9-17-4.

