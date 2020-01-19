Pacheco-Ortiz, James lead Liberty past Lipscomb 67-60

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored a season-high 21 points and Scott James had a double-double as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60. James had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Liberty, which won its fifth straight game. Caleb Homesley added 13 points and six rebounds. Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Bisons. Michael Buckland added 11 points and nine rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah had 11 points and three assists.