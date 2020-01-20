Virginia Tech women overcome 13 point deficit to defeat rival Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Tech took the lead with 5:45 on a transition three from Dara Mabrey and would not relinquish it as the squad earned the program’s first win at John Paul Jones arena since 2016. The win propels the Hokies to 13-4 (3-3) on the season ahead of a two-game homestand next week.

Virginia fell to 7-11 (2-5).

Both teams struggled in the first 20 minutes, with Virginia holding a 29-18 advantage at the intermission. Tech shot just 7 of 25 and 2-12 from deep during that period and had turned it over 12 times.

But the mood changed quickly in the second half as the team went on a 9-1 run early in the third to come back into the game and force a Cavalier timeout. From there, the teams would battle as the 'Hoos were led by guard Jocelyn Willoughby’s 17 points, though she was held to just two in the second half.

Tech had all five starters score in double figures, led by 15 from sophomore guard Mabrey who was an efficient 4 for 6 from the floor, with all four made field goals coming from beyond the arc.

In the post, Elizabeth Kitley recorded a double-double and Trinity Baptiste secured 10 rebounds, while Lydia Rivers corralled eight.

The Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529 stands in the favor of Virginia 4.5-2.5 Virginia529 is the official college savings plan of Virginia Tech Athletics and the University of Virginia Athletics. To learn more about Virginia529 and the competition, visit www.thecommonwealthclash.com.

Virginia will visit Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, February 23 for a 2 p.m. contest on ACC Network.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tech forced 16 turnovers in the game and gave it away 17 times.

The Hokies won the battle on the boards 41-30.

Tech was 18-22 from the free throw line, while allowing just 11 attempts by the Cavaliers.

Both squads got just six points from their benches.

GAME NOTES

The Hokies won at John Paul Jones Arena for the first time since February 7, 2016 snapping a three-game losing streak. The all-time series now stands at 12-50 in favor of the Cavaliers.

The win marks the first back-to-back victories in the series for the Hokies since sweeping the Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season.

Aisha Sheppard scored in double figures for the 16th time in 17 games this season with her 13 points against the Cavaliers. She continues to lead the team at 16.7 points per game.

Tech used the same starting lineup for the tenth straight game – Cole, Mabrey, Sheppard, Rivers and Kitley.

Elizabeth Kitley registered the second double-double of her career in the game.

Lydia Rivers scored 10+ points for the fifth time this season.

NEXT TIME ON THE HARDWOOD

•Tech returns to Carilion Clinic Court on Thursday, January 23 to take on Boston College at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

•The Hokies won last season’s contest against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill 95-86 and have won three in a row in the series. Overall Tech leads 15-12.

•Regan Magarity scored a career-best 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the game and Dara Mabrey dropped 26 points to propel the Hokies to victory. The pair were named ACC Player and Freshman of the Week following their performances.