NC State edges Virginia 53-51

Cavaliers led 46-42 before Wolfpack rallies for win

Charlottesville – D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out and North Carolina State overcame a second-half scoring drought of more than 10 minutes in a 53-51 victory against Virginia. C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack, including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. That made it 52-47. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. Virginia had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State scoring drought to take a 46-42 lead, but could not finish it off.

