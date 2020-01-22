Virginia offensive coordinator withdraws from Hawaii coaching search

Charlottesville – University of Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae announced Tuesday that he’s withdrawn his name from consideration for the Hawaii head coaching position, after interviewing for the vacancy over the weekend.

Anae said in part that he’s overwhelmed by the commitment of coach Mendenhall and AD Carla Williams, and he is energized to continue the program’s quest for a conference title.

Anae is a Hawaii native who came with Bronco to Charlottesville back in 2016. The former BYU offensive coordinator also coached at Arizona and was a graduate assistant at Hawaii early in his career.

Under Anae’s guidance, UVA’s offense averaged 32.1 points per game in 2019 en route to an ACC Coastal Division championship and an appearance in the Orange Bowl.