Salem sells out upcoming Team USA softball appearance

SALEM, Va. – If you haven’t already bought your tickets for Team USA’s upcoming appearance in Salem, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Back in November, the city of Salem announced the game.

Since then, all 5,000 tickets for the 7 p.m. game have been sold.

Team USA will be playing at Kiwanis Park on June 25, 2020, less than a month before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as competition will start July 22, 2020, with the gold medal game set for July 28.

The game is part of the team’s “Stand Beside Her Tour.”