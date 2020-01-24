Baptiste, Sheppard, complete defensive effort push Hokies past Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team improved to 4-3 in league play with a convincing 21-point victory over Boston College Thursday night on Carilion Clinic Court behind a 20-point performance from forward Trinity Baptisteoff the bench. The win, Tech’s 14th, helps the Hokies tie the program’s best start to an ACC season and set a new record, as this marks the first time that Tech has won each of its first three ACC games at home in a season.

With the loss, Boston College’s record moves to 10-9 (3-5). The Eagles scored the game’s first basket, but Tech would counter with an 11-1 run to take the lead and eventually control of the game and never look back.

Lydia Rivers had back-to-back buckets in the post before Baptiste and Kitley added interior baskets to jumpstart the Hokies’ offense. In the second quarter junior guard Aisha Sheppard got loose, hitting three triples, including an acrobatic four-point play that she converted to give Tech a 14-point lead just before the half.

Makayla Dickens led a charge by the Eagles out of the locker room by scoring seven straight points, part of her team-high 12, but ultimately Tech’s defense would be too much for Boston College who shot just 28.8% from the floor. They made just two of 16 attempts beyond the arc.Baptiste, registered her fourth career 20-point game and first since dropping 20 on Maryland Eastern Shore in November. She was efficient in the post, going 9 of 12 and pulling down six rebounds. Rivers finished with 10 points on 5 for 5 shooting and corralled four boards.

Freshman Elizabeth Kitley registered a second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and she showed off her range, scoring the first 3-pointer of her career.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tech held an advantage on the glass 41-35

The Hokies assisted on half of their field goals, registering 13 helpers

Boston College turned the ball over 15 times to the Hokies' 13.

Tech had 20 points off the bench, all from Baptiste. The Eagles had five bench points.

In the paint, Tech outscored Boston College 34-36.

GAME NOTES

With the win, Tech moves to 4-3 in the league, matching the best start in league play set by the 2006-07 team.

The win was the Hokies' third at home in conference play. It marks the first time that Tech has started the ACC season 3-0 at home.

Aisha Sheppard scored in double figures for the 17th time in 18 games this season with her 13 points against the Cavaliers. She continues to lead the team at 16.8 points per game.

Sheppard took over sole possession of third place all-time with 192 made 3's.

Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey moved into ninth place all-time in 3′s with her made triple vs. Boston College, now with 128.

Tech used the same starting lineup for the tenth straight game – Cole, Mabrey, Sheppard, Rivers and Kitley.

Center Alex Obouh-Fegue played for the first time in 12 games after sitting out with a wrist injury. She logged four minutes and had one rebound and one block in the contest.

Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley registered her second consecutive double-double with 14 and 11. She now has three such games in her career.

NEXT TIME ON THE HARDWOOD •Tech returns to Carilion Clinic Court on Sunday, January 26 to take on the Clemson Tigers at 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks.

•Last season, Clemson won both meetings, first in ACC play at Littlejohn Coliseum 73-67 and again in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, an 80-79 overtime contest

•All-time in the series, Tech trails 11-13 dating back to the first meeting in 1984.