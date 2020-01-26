Virginia Tech women clicking sooner than anticipated

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women are having their best start to home ACC play in school history, posting a 3-0 record.

After Thursday’s game against Boston College, both head coach Kenny Brooks and the players were saying they feel like this is a tournament team due to the skill level and the chemistry. But even Coach Brooks was a little caught off guard by how fast the team has been able to gel together this season since only three players on the squad have ever played for him.

“When you have three kids coming back that have played for me, then you add freshman who have never played before ever, then you add two grad transfers who haven’t played with me and understood me,” Brooks said. “It’s tough, you never know what you’re going to get. But the identity of this team, it goes by what night, but the one thing we always have is chemistry.”

Virginia Tech will take on Clemson in Cassell on Sunday at 1 p.m.