44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

Sports

NBA postpones Lakers, Clippers game after Kobe Bryant’s death

Game originally scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Staples Center

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: NBA, Kobe Bryant, Lakers, Clippers
Memorial continues to grow outside Staples Center for Kobe Bryant
Memorial continues to grow outside Staples Center for Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES – An upcoming NBA game has been postponed, after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA announced on Monday that Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers has been postponed.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Byrant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said in a statement.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: