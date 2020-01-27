NBA postpones Lakers, Clippers game after Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES – An upcoming NBA game has been postponed, after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA announced on Monday that Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers has been postponed.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Byrant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said in a statement.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.